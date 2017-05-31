Free seminar about prehistoric burial sites

AS part of the People of the Heath project, hosted by Petersfield Museum, a team of archaeologists and volunteers has been conducting extensive fieldwork to help place the heath cemetery in its regional context.

The result is that we now know of more than 500 barrow sites (burial sites) across the Rother Valley, the likes of which is almost unparalleled in the UK.

You are invited to join lead archaeologist Dr Stuart Needham at a seminary as he discusses the methodology used by the team in making these discoveries, including the use of Lidar, an airborne laser-beam technique which records the ground surface in great detail.

This is an opportunity for all interested parties to join the discussion about how the results of the People of the Heath Regional Barrows Survey contributes to our understanding of the barrows and the Bronze Age communities responsible for these monuments around 4,000 years ago.

This seminar will be held at Petersfield Town Hall in the Rose Room on Wednesday June 14 from 2pm to 5pm.

Although there is no charge for this event, it is essential to pre-book to be sure of a place in the Rose Room.

Tea will be available mid-session.

If you have any questions or wish to reserve a place at the seminar, please contact curator@petersfieldmuseum.co.uk or on 01730 262601.

Full details are available at peopleoftheheath.com.