Argument over healthcare at Welborne rages on

AN argument over health services at a proposed 6,000 home town has been thrust back into the spotlight.

West Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have again urged land provision on the proposed site of Welborne to be removed from the plans for the town.

The CCG – which chooses the health services that are run for the West Hampshire area – previously wrote to Fareham Borough Council along with Fareham and Gosport CCG to scrap plans for a health hub on the site.

In its response to Buckland Development Ltd’s outline planning application for the town, the CCG says it could accommodate a third of the town’s residents by extending Wickham Surgery but that the proposed health hub be scrapped.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of the council said: ‘I am extremely disappointed with this response. We have been clear from the outset that the new community must have its own facilities and primary health care is key.’