Councillors praise ‘strong case’ put forward to inspector over proposed estate

COUNCILLORS have praised the ‘strong case’ put forward by a council to protect land from a proposed 120-home estate.

Persimmon Homes appealed to planning inspector George Baird over a four-day planning inquiry in the town’s Civic Offices last week for its proposed estate – which Fareham Borough Council had previously rejected – to be given planning permission.

The plans relate to land off Cranleigh Road in Portchester and saw all ward councillors for the village give a deputation against the plans.

Councillor Roger Price, leader of Fareham Liberal Democrats, said: ‘I believe the council presented a very good case as to why the land should not be developed. I was pleased to support the council with my deputation and I strongly believe the planning inspector was given enough evidence to refuse the application.’

Councillor Sean Woodward, Tory leader of the council, agreed, stating: ‘I think the council put a very strong case forward as to why the land should not be built on. Persimmon Homes’ barrister also put forward an extremely robust case on it, so we will see.’

Three previous appeals for plans on the estate have been thrown out over the past 31 years. A decision is expected in the coming months.