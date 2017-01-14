Fareham councillor remains defiant despite losing appeal to stand for Hampshire seat

A COUNCILLOR has vowed to keep on fighting to win the candidacy for his seat in an upcoming election despite losing an appeal.

Councillor Chris Wood, previously lost a vote to stand as the Conservative candidate for his Fareham Crofton seat at this year’s Hampshire County Council elections last November.

It followed the politician’s defection to the Tories from Ukip a month beforehand.

He decided to appeal the decision to the Gosport Conservatives’ Association, which met at a meeting on Thursday night.

Cllr Wood lost the appeal by 10 votes to 11 and the Fareham borough councillor says he will now take the appeal to a South East Conservative association with the hope the decision will be overturned.

Pal Hayre was the candidate chosen by the Gosport Conservatives Association.

He said: ‘I am incredibly disappointed with this result when it is abundantly clear that party rules in this selection procedure have not been followed.

‘Naturally, I now take this appeal to the next level in the party where I am sure that sense will prevail.’

‘I am very grateful for the huge amount of support shown by the vast majority of residents in Stubbington and Hill Head.

‘Our party exists to represent the public, so it’s really disheartening to see their wishes ignored.’

Cllr Wood’s defection to the Tories came as he labelled his former party as ‘toxified.’

Ms Hayre has previously been the Conservative candidate for the Fareham Crofton seat in the last two county council elections.