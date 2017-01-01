Fareham councillors given tour of Westminster

AN MP showed local councillors around Westminster.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes gave councillors from Fareham Borough Council a look at House of Commons, House of Lords and the Palace of Westminster

Ward councillors from Park Gate, Locks Heath and Sarisbury Green were given the pleasure of the tour

They then enjoyed tea, sandwiches and cake in the House of Commons where they had the opportunity to talk to Miss Fernandes.

On the visit, Tory MP Miss Fernandes, who’s been a member of parliament since 2015, said: ‘It was a pleasure welcoming councillors to Parliament.

‘They do outstanding work for communities in Fareham.

‘Visits like this give me the opportunity to hear from the local representatives and to talk about the issues affecting local people.

‘I would like to thank all of those who work so hard to represent local communities in Fareham.’