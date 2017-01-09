Fareham MP supports Welborne being named ‘Garden Village’

AN MP has backed a government announcement that a new 6,000-home town has been named a ‘garden village.’

Suella Fernandes, MP for Fareham, says the announcement that Welborne, a new town north of Fareham, has been fast-tracked by the government to be developed quickly is ‘crucial for the local community.’

Fareham Borough Council will be able to dip into a £6m pot to unlock the land for development after the town was given the status.

Miss Fernandes said: ‘The new, locally-led, garden village in Welborne will deliver new homes for the local community, bring jobs, services and a boost to Fareham’s economy.

‘Crucially, the government has signalled that they want the new garden village to be more than dormitories for commuters. For this they will need the appropriate community infrastructure – jobs, school places, transport links and GP surgeries.

‘A decent home is every bit as important as good schools and a strong NHS.’