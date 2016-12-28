First homes finished at 120-home estate

THE first homes have been completed at a new housing development being built on the former site of Fareham College.

Bloor Homes is building 120 homes on a 3.25 hectare site off Bishopsfield Road, which used to be the southern part of the college campus.

Construction work began on the Laurel Grove development in June and the first residents have just moved in.

The land was sold to Bloor Homes by the college, with the receipts funding a major redevelopment elsewhere on the campus.

When completed, the development will see 90 homes for private sale, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom houses, with another 30 as affordable housing.

Kim Willcock, regional sales director, said: ‘Work is progressing well and we are delighted to be welcoming the first residents into their homes.

‘The development will breathe new life into a previously derelict site and provide much-needed homes for the area. There has been lots of interest.’

As part of its planning agreement, Bloor Homes is providing £44,480 for the maintenance of an equipped play area and a further £20,237 for improvements to public open space close to the site.