HMS Collingwood gives students the run around

STUDENTS from the Uniformed Public Services Course at Fareham College spent a day being put through their paces at HMS Collingwood.

More than 50 pupils, of all abilities, took part in a variety of fitness activities at the Fareham naval base.

Royal Navy physical training instructors assessed their physical fitness in military fitness tests – including a swim test.

The Fareham College students, aged between 16 and 20, are in training and hope to join the armed forces, police, fire service, revenue and customs or the prison service.

The courses and trips organised by the college are designed to give everyone the opportunity to build their skills and experience.

Many students hope to gain employment from such days out.

Lecturer Steve Christian, who accompanied the group, said: ‘It was brilliant, I’ve been at Fareham College for seven years and we’ve been trying to work with Collingwood for some time.

‘I contacted Jimmy Forwell regarding the junior leaders field gun competition and it’s built from there. Our relationship with Collingwood is stronger now than it’s ever been. It’s fantastic.’

Student Spencer Lee, 17, from Fareham, said: ‘I am looking to join the Royal Marines and I’ve just had my first interview. It’s been great to come here and do this, a good opportunity to get practice in before joining.

‘This is exactly the sort of thing the Marines do. It’s been really good.’

HMS Collingwood has a strong partnership with Fareham College and a particular interest in the uniformed services cohort, with the college entering teams into the annual junior leaders field gun competition.

Mr Forwell, Collingwood’s liaison officer, said: ‘Hopefully this will provide an insight into the Royal Navy for those considering this as a career and give the students the benchmark of the fitness standards they require for any of the uniformed services.’