HMS Collingwood sailors hand out butties to Gosport Men’s Shed after church cross restoration

SAILORS handed out bacon butties to members from a Men’s Shed after they refurbished a cross at a naval base church.

The cross on HMS Collingwood’s church, the oldest building on the Fareham site, needed to be completely stripped back to the bare wood following years of harsh weather.

The members of Gosport Men’s Shed restained and revarnished the wood, equating to a total of 40 hours’ work.

Sailors from the naval base recently handed out the butties as a thank you for the men’s hard work.

Brian Richards, a member of the Shed said: ‘When men are at work, they have their circle of friends there that they can say hello to every morning. In retirement, lots of men do not have their network so the Shed makes us a strong team.’