I could not resist the parkrun challenge

I have a long and happy association with the Whiteley community and many of my friends live here.

When the opportunity came my way to support parkrun I could not resist the challenge of arranging this local event.

The core team have supported me all the way and their enthusiasm has kept me feeling motivated and positive.

I’m very proud of our achievement.

Winchester City Council, in partnership with Meadowside Leisure Centre and Whiteley Town Council, helped set up the first Whiteley on Saturday, April 1.

parkrun is a weekly, free, timed 5km run and is safe and easy for anyone to take part in no matter what their age or ability.

It takes place on safe Tarmac paths and is especially suited to those with mobility problems.

Children under 11 must run with an adult at all times and runners can bring one dog as long as it is kept on a short lead.

On April 1, 344 runners of all ages enjoyed the three-lap course around Meadowside Recreation Ground and the adjoining paths.

There were 24 enthusiastic volunteers on hand to set up the course, marshal the event and to record the times of all the finishers.

For more information visit parkrun.org.uk/whiteley or if you would like to be part of the volunteer team please email whiteleyhelpers@parkrun.com.

