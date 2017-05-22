Long tresses swapped for a cool buzz cut

BRAVE Teresa Standen shaved her long blonde locks off to raise money for charity.

The 48-year-old sales engineer decided to chop off her hair after her company, The Pipe Center, announced it would match-fund all money raised for Macmillan Cancer Support by employees.

Teresa with her long hair before the shave

Teresa, from Southsea, set herself a target of raising £500, but has smashed it and donations of more than £2,000 have come pouring in.

She said: ‘I don’t think I was brave at all.

‘Other people did far scarier things, like jumping out of planes or big bike rides.

‘Shaving my hair off wasn’t arduous at all.

‘I just sat there!’

Teresa’s team gathered round her and cheered as she underwent a buzz cut in the middle of the shop, in Standard Way, Fareham, earlier this month.

The hair has been donated to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity creates wigs for children who lose their hair through illness.

Teresa added: ‘It was the very least I could do to make a difference.

‘I’ve been overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity and never imagined we would raise so much more than the original £500 target.

‘It is really odd seeing a stranger in the mirror when I wake up each morning but it’s also great – my hair takes seconds to dry now.

‘I’d like to say a big “thank-you” to everyone who has kindly donated.’

To sponsor Teresa and find out more about her story, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/wolseleyteresabravetheshave.

