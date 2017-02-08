Making students aware of internet safety

CELEBRATED in more than 100 countries, yesterday marked the international Safer Internet Day.

For the day, The Henry Cort Community College joined hundreds of organisations right across the UK and globally to ‘be the change’ and help create a better internet.

To celebrate the day, The Henry Cort Community College took to engaging students with some quick tasks during tutor time, with the year nines doing some work related as part of their SMSC sessions this week ready to deliver assemblies next week – with over 650 students getting involved.

The Henry Cort Community College was part of a nationwide day of action involving the #SID2017 social media campaign and youth events where young people were given the opportunity to have their say about the digital issues that affect them, both at school and at home.

Co-ordinated in the UK by the UK Safer Internet Centre the celebration saw hundreds of organisations get involved to help promote the safe, responsible and positive use of digital technology for children and young people.

The day offers the opportunity to highlight positive uses of technology and to explore the role we all play in helping to create a better and safer online community. It calls upon young people, parents, carers, teachers, social workers, law enforcement, companies, policymakers, and wider, to join together in helping to create a better internet.

Our students are now growing up in a society that is almost solely driven by what the Internet can offer us in terms of goods and services.

It is therefore vital that we ensure that they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to both capitalise on its opportunities whilst at the same time keeping themselves and each other safe.

Safer Internet Day provided us with a chance for the entire College’s community; staff, students and families, to reflect upon our online practices and work together to prioritise safety.

Will Gardner, director of the UK Safer Internet Centre and CEO of Childnet, said: ‘Safer Internet Day is an opportunity for everyone across the UK and globally to unite for a better internet.

‘Whether you are a young person, parent, carer, school or organisation, we can all be the change and take positive actions to make the internet a better place.

‘Hundreds of schools and youth organisations pledged their support for Safer Internet Day and it is this collaboration that helps ensure Safer Internet Day has such a positive impact year-on-year.’