MP offers her support to town’s anti-litter heroes

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has pledged her support to the Great British Spring Clean.

The MP showed her backing of the anti-litter heroes in Gosport by attending the event’s parliamentary launch in Westminster.

The Great British Spring Clean is a new national initiative launched by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy. Set to take place from March 3-5.

It will be the nation’s biggest ever anti-litter campaign, aiming to get 500,000 people across the UK to get involved with community initiatives to tackle litter in their local areas.

The Great British Spring Clean is endeavouring to build on the success of the 2016 national clean-up, which saw 250,000 people take part.

This year’s aim is to encourage half a million litter-pickers to help clean up the country, whilst also raising awareness of the damaging economic and environmental consequences of litter.

RSPCA data reveals that there are 5,000 reports of animals being injured by litter each year, and the annual economic cost of cleaning Britain’s streets is £700m.

A Voice For Gosport and Solent Environmental Action are organising a community clean-up to take place on March 5 in Walpole Park, to mark the national initiative.

The Gosport MP said: ‘The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic event that really encourages residents to make a positive difference to their local communities.

‘Litter is an unsightly and potentially dangerous addition to our streets, parks and beaches, and I am glad to lend my support to such an important initiative.

‘I am thrilled to see Gosport residents taking a pro-active approach to litter, and I am sure people will get behind the campaign and help to improve our public spaces for everyone.’

Info on events happening in Gosport can be found at litteraction.org.uk

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.