MP praises college’s plan to combine qualifications

PRAISE has been heaped upon a college’s technical courses.

Fareham Tory MP Suella Fernandes and university principals have endorsed Fareham College’s advanced technical skills programmes at their CEMAST campus.

And from September Fareham College will offer students with the highest GCSE grades the opportunity to study an AS/A-level subject alongside their Level 3 BTEC.

Students studying at either of the college’s campuses, who have a proven ability to study at a higher level, will be able to choose from a range of academic STEM-based subjects to study alongside their main programme.

To enhance their programme even further, the college will also offer students the opportunity to complete an Extended Project Qualification, which will develop valuable additional skills for those wishing to progress on to careers where projects are a key aspect of the role.

College principal Nigel Duncan said: ‘We have seen a significant leap in the ambition and drive of students seeking advanced technical careers through the programmes of study at our CEMAST campus.

The combination of an AS or A-Level with a Level 3 technical qualification will greatly enhance the progression opportunities for students wishing to study at a higher level, either at university or on a Higher Apprenticeship.

Professor Paul Hayes, the deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Portsmouth said: ‘A combined technical and academic programme from Fareham College has the potential to make an applicant stand out from the crowd.’

And Ms Fernandes, who has campaigned for A-levels to be brought back into Fareham, said: ‘I am delighted Fareham College has made the decision to introduce STEM-related advanced academic qualifications.

‘This is a significant development in post-16 education, especially for students in the Fareham district. It will give them greater choice for further education within the area, and increase their prospects for the future.’