Mystery strong smell reported in town

Engineers are investigating the cause of a ‘strong smell’ which has been wafting across the Fareham area today.

Fareham Borough Council said it had received reports of the odd stench and that SGN staff looking into the cause.

It tweeted: ‘Both we and SGN have received a number of calls this morning.

‘SGN have said there’s nothing so far to suggest came from its network.

‘However they would always recommend that anyone who can smell gas should call the national gas emergency number on 0800 111 999.’

People on social media reported smelling gas in Titchfield Common, Park Gate and Locks Heath as well as in the town centre.