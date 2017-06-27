National Grid reveals new design for IFA2 as it launches public consultations

THIS is the first look at new CGI images of the proposed IFA2 interconnector.

Computer-generated images show what the site could look like once construction has been completed at Daedalus Airfield in Lee-on-the-Solent.

The new design sees a large reduction in the building’s size, as well as a drop in the building’s footprint.

Councillors and residents have given the new design a mixed response.

Gosport resident Tony Weaver said: ‘It blends in nicely with the sky.’

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Seán Woodward, said: ‘They have listened to comments from myself and members of the public – hence the 60 per cent volume reduction.

‘If the plans are received, I will hold a Community Action Team meeting at 7pm on July 27, at Holy Rood Church in Gosport Road, Fareham.’

But some people are still far from convinced.

Sandy Fuller, from Gosport, said: ‘I can’t believe that it is so close to the runway.

‘I wonder where the construction traffic will enter the site from.’

Gosport councillor Christopher Carter said: ‘My understanding is this structure will be over 20m in height and I therefore find these views misleading.

‘I have not changed my opinion that I do not support this proposed development.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage added: ‘While I am glad the National Grid has taken residents’ concerns about the building’s size, height, volume and footprint into account, my main objection remains the potential impact of the interconnector on the businesses operating at the Daedalus site, and on our local area more broadly. The design change – while a step in the right direction – does little to allay this.’

Public consultations will be taking place from 4pm-8pm on Friday and 11am-3pm on Saturday at the CEMAST campus in Daedalus Airfield.

David Luetchford from National Grid IFA2, said: ‘We encourage local people to attend these information sessions to see how far our proposals have progressed.

‘They will offer people a chance to learn more about the detailed designs we are bringing forward, as part of our Reserved Matters application.

‘We are particularly keen to talk to local people about the new community open space we are working with Fareham Borough Council to deliver, which we see as making a significant contribution to the success of the Daedalus North Community Green Space.’

National Grid will submit reserved matters planning applications to Fareham Borough Council during summer

The updated plans include new community open space around the station and measures to tackle noise.

The controversial decision to approve the building of IFA2 was made by Fareham Borough Council back in January this year.

A total of 1,134 people officially opposed the motion, all writing to the council to express their concern.

IFA2 will become a base for a 1,000 MW interconnector between England and France, which will cost £500m to build and transfer electricity between the two countries.