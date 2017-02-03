New funding scheme to support charity projects

FAREHAM MP Suella Fernandes has urged local charities to apply for a new funding scheme designed to support local projects.

The scheme is aimed at helping local charities to get a special project off the ground, by applying for a share of a £6m funding pot, raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

There will be two opportunities for groups to apply in 2017 (January and August) and £3m will be available for each funding round.

The first round – which was opened on January 23 and runs until February 10, starts with organisations being encouraged to submit an ‘expression of interest’ form.

Charities will then be shortlisted to complete a full application for funding.

In August, interested groups and organisations can apply or re-apply when a second pot of £3m will become available. The maximum a project can receive is £20,000.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘2017 could be the year to get a special project off the ground to benefit the local community. This funding will be allocated to lots of different types of initiatives – it’s a great opportunity for the local charities in Fareham and Gosport which do fantastic work in our communities to get additional support.’

People’s Postcode Trust seeks applications for projects that focus on the prevention of poverty, promotion of human rights, equal rights and conflict resolution for some of society’s most vulnerable groups. Postcode Local Trust supports wildlife, sustainability and volunteering initiatives. Postcode Community Trust focuses on grass-roots sports, arts, recreation and healthy living programmes.

Clara Govier, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: ‘The £6m injected into grass-roots projects across Great Britain will have a tremendous impact in local communities.

‘We encourage charities to put themselves forward for this funding.’

For more information on how to apply for funding, visit postcodetrust.org.uk:

