New play area puts a smile on children’s faces

Have your say

A NEW children’s play area has been opened.

The park in Holly Hill Leisure Centre, in Sarisbury Green, was unveiled on Friday.

Designed by pupils from Park Gate Primary School and Sarisbury Infant and Junior Schools, it features a new climbing area, zip wire and inclusive swing.

There’s also a multi-use games area that can be used all year round and outdoor gym equipment for all ages.

Fareham’s deputy mayor Councillor Christopher Wood opened the site.