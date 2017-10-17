Promenade and seawall works due to finish

CONSTRUCTION works to build a new promenade are coming to an end.

The last of the concrete for the new Hill Head walkway has been poured, with the final touches expected to be put in place next month.

The promenade, part of a £650,000 plan to rebuild the current sea wall, began in July.

A Fareham Borough Council spokeswoman said the promenade and car park are expected to reopen ‘at the earliest opportunity’, but the grassed area opposite the sailing club will remain closed off to allow the grass to re-seed.

Councillor Keith Evans, the council’s lead member for planning and development, said: ‘The building of a new sea wall and improved promenade represents a very significant commitment by the council to maintaining and improving this much-used community facility.

‘I am pleased with the results to date and look forward to the final element – the sea wall barrier – being all in place during November.’