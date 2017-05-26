School raises hundreds of pounds for charity

POLICE officers from Fareham were just some of the many local heroes celebrated by a nearby school.

Sarisbury Infant School raised £270 for Help The Heroes, in a charity day where they looked at the work of inspiration people in the local community.

Children from the school were able to dress up for the day, before meeting members of the emergency services.

Headteacher Charlotte Weavers said: ‘It was a thoroughly enjoyable day where the children got to experience first-hand a range of emergency services personnel and their vehicles.

‘Our children have an improved understanding of the real life heroes in our community and how they help us. A big thank you goes to all those people who gave up their time to contribute to such an inspirational day.’

Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich added: ‘We were delighted to take part. It is important to take the time to celebrate the work that we do, and the children showed real enthusiasm in finding out about all areas of policing.’