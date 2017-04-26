Steve and friends take on epic challenge

KEEN cyclist Steve Le Gallais is facing the challenge of a lifetime.

He’s fit and active but he needs to build up his stamina, speed and endurance for the epic journey ahead of him.

He and 15 other blokes are planning to cycle from Brecon in Wales to Portchester in June.

It’s a two-day trip of 180 miles.

The intrepid wheelers will carry all the stuff they need for the trip such as clothing food and bicycle spares.

After leaving the hilly terrain of Wales, they will be stopping overnight at Bath.

Many tiring inclines lie ahead of them between there and their final destination, The Seagull pub, in Portchester.

Steve, who’s said to be the oldest of this bunch of cycling heroes, has never attempted such an arduous trip.

Nudging 60, Steve admits he’s no spring chicken.

But for the past six months he’s been practicing in the gym on cycling machines and on the road every minute he can spare around his demanding day job.

Born in St Helier, Jersey, Steve came to Portchester in 1968 and is now a supply quality engineer for Rolls-Royce.

He travels widely to places in Europe and beyond for his work.

His job is to source and inspect the finest materials like wood, leather and parts needed for top-of-the-range cars assembled at the Goodwood plant, near Chichester, in West Sussex.

According to Steve, these vehicles are the pinnacle of luxury motoring.

Steve and his Rolls-Royce colleagues are putting themselves through this gruelling cycle ride to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Another Rolls-Royce employee, Martin Keech from Portchester, thought up the idea of the Brecon annual charity ride seven years ago and he and his friends have been doing it ever since.

The ride is in memory of Malcolm Keech and all those who were lost to, or are fighting against, cancer.

This year’s target is £1,200 to be used for cancer research.

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading charity dedicated to beating cancer.

To donate to this worthy cause please visit Marty’s Brecon to Portsmouth Memorial Ride 2017 at justgiving.com.