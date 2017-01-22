UPDATE: New freezing fog alert for evening rush hour

A NEW weather warning is in place for the evening rush hour after freezing fog hit the Portsmouth area today.

The city is in a widespread area of the south subject to a severe weather warning from the Met Office.

The alert, for 5pm tonight until 11am tomorrow, says: ‘Areas of freezing fog, some dense, are expected to form again during Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The fog will become widespread in places, most likely in the southwest of the warning area early in the night and then in other areas later in the night and early on Tuesday morning.

‘Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.’

Freezing fog this morning caused widespread travel problems.

Roads were gridlocked at rush hour, with the westbound M27 journey from Portsmouth to Southampton taking more than an hour.

Wightlink reported delays up to two hours on its cross-Solent services between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight, and several incoming planes were unable to land at Southampton Airport.