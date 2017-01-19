Whiteley nursery marks ten years with big celebration

THERE were big celebrations as a day nursery celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Kiddi Caru day nursery in Whiteley marked a decade since its opening with a special birthday tea party for the nursery’s children.

The centre in Gull Coppice opened back in January 2007 with the nursery’s chef baking a special birthday cake for the celebrations.

A birthday display where the children used words and drawings to communicate what they thought about the nursery was also arranged for the festivities.

Annie Smith, senior nursery manager said: ‘The children think it’s amazing that the nursery has been here longer than they have.

‘We’ve been talking a lot about what they like about coming here and also about how many children we’ve cared for over the years, some of whom will actually be finishing secondary school soon.

‘We all enjoyed the birthday party and wonderful cake, but now we are looking forward to the next 10 years at the nursery.’

The nursery looks after 171 children up to the age of five.

It was inspected by an Ofsted inspector in October last year, where it was rated ‘requires improvement’ – although the staff and care were applauded.