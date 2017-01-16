Work to turn M27 into smart motorway could start in early 2018

WORK to turn the M27 into four lanes could start early next year.

Highways England say the £1.5bn scheme that will see the hard shoulder on the stretch from Junction 4 to Junction 11 converted into an extra lane, could get under way in early 2018.

A spokesman for Highways England said: ‘At present, we anticipate work construction will begin on the M27 smart motorway in early 2018, with work completed in early 2020.’

He added that these days are subject to change as the programme for the project is developed.

It came as engineering consultancy joint venture Mott MacDonald and Sweco JV was awarded the £3.9m design contract for the project, which civic leaders have long called for work to start on.