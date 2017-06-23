Your vote could help a vital charity win £25,000

A CHARITY which supports children and adults with motor disabilities such as cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s is in the running for a £25,000 grant.

The Rainbow Centre, at Fareham, needs your vote to help it win the cash to extend their services to more children and adults.

The Community Award Grant from the Masonic Charitable Foundation is dependent upon the number of online votes the charity gets.

Lara Bull, chief executive of the Rainbow Centre, said: ‘This is a wonderful opportunity for The Rainbow Centre.

‘To us, £25,000 is a huge amount of money. To put it into perspective, it is enough to run either our entire multiple sclerosis or stroke service for a year or to pay for a children’s conductor-teacher.

‘If we win the top amount, this gift could touch many lives.

‘We are asking all our friends, families, supporters and anyone whose life has been touched by one of the five disabilities we support – cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, stroke or head injury.

‘Help us today to help more people tomorrow and vote now.

‘Please share news of the vote and help us to win.’

The Rainbow Centre is one of eight other regional charities to go into the draw.

The charity with the highest number of votes will win £25,000, so every vote counts.

Mike Wilks, grand provincial master from the Freemasons said: ‘We are proud to support many charities across Hampshire.

‘In this special 300th anniversary year we want to involve the public as well as our local Freemasons in deciding which of the nominated charities should benefit most.

‘I urge everyone to visit the website and vote.’

The Rainbow Centre has been providing conductive education to children with cerebral palsy for 26 years.

Since 2007 it has developed a service for adults with cerebral palsy, MS, Parkinson’s and those recovering from stroke or head injury.

To vote, go to mcf.org.uk/vote select the Hampshire and Isle of Wight region, scroll down to The Rainbow Centre and click.