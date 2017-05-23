A super-duper day for children’s hospice

A RADIO station and a small business teamed up to raise money for a children’s hospice.

Mobility retailer, Solent Mobility, at Lee-on-the-Solent, partnered with Wave 105 Cash4Kids to put on a superhero fun day at the firm’s showroom last week.

The event was held to raise money for Naomi House Children’s Hospice, near Winchester.

Schoolchildren were encouraged to dress in their favourite superhero costumes.

Prizes were awarded for the best ones.

There was also a raffle and superhero-themed cakes were sold, helping to raise almost £130.

Debbie Watts, director at Solent Mobility, said: ‘We had a terrific time with everyone making an effort to dress the part for the day.

‘The team are always enthusiastic about charity events we have in the showroom.

‘The superhero cake, donated by a friend of mine, was first prize in the raffle, and I won it.

‘I decided to take it to a business networking group the following day and raffle it again, and raised a further £45.

‘Wave105 Cash4Kids do so much for local children’s charities and they inspired us to get involved and make a contribution by holding this fun event’.

Winner of the best superhero fancy dress went to Scarlett Pickett, who attended with her mother, Jodi.