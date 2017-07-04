Bowling club competition raised cash for Rocky

IT was a long day marked by intense competition – and lots of fun.

A charity tournament at Forton Bowling Club, Gosport, raised £700 for Queen Alexandra Hospital's Rocky Appeal.

The club has held the Reg Jeffreys Memorial Cup for many years and it is an opportunity to mix with other clubs from across the area.

In all, 18 clubs in Gosport fought it out on the day, with Rowner Bowling Club claiming victory.

Graham Sampson is from Forton’s fundraising committee.

He said: ‘It was a really, really good day.

‘Considering we are such a small club, tiny in fact, we do it very well.

‘The accolades we get from the other teams are wonderful. Many say the event is the best in Gosport.

‘Our ladies work extremely hard to make sure there is excellent food for everyone.

‘There was close to 100 people here.’

The day started at 7am and each team played four matches.

The club chose to support the Rocky Appeal because it supports people from a wide area.

Mr Sampson and the other members are keen to encourage more people to join the club.

He said: ‘This is a real community club and we want to expand our membership and invite anyone else in Forton who is interested to pop down and have a go.

‘They would be more than welcome.’

If you are interested in joining the club, or just having a go at bowling, call Tony Coxsell on 07896 332889.

To make a donation to the Rocky Appeal go to porthosp.nhs.uk/get-involved/fundraising/rocky-appeal.