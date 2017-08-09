Boy, 17, attacked by group of ‘10 or 11’ men as he was leaving party in Gosport

A boy was attacked by a large group of men as he was leaving a party in Gosport.

The 17-year-old was walking near the bridge on Anns Hill Road just before 1am on Sunday when he was approached by the men.

The group, described as ‘about 10 or 11 men’ aged between 19 and 20, assaulted the boy and left him with cuts and bruises.

They also stole £30 in cash from the boy, who was on his way home.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said there was a suggestion one of the men could have had a Stanley knife, based on the injuries the boy suffered.

He added that the attack was thought to be an isolated incident, and no similar assaults had been reported in the area.

If you have any information call 101 and use the crime reference number 44170302397.