Dangerous driver who ‘could have killed’ children outside Hampshire school rapped

POLICE have rapped a driver after a video showing him mounting a pavement outside a busy school went viral.

The frustrated motorist was recorded charging down path in his silver Mitsubishi Shogun to avoid congestion outside Peel Common Junior School, in Rowner, Gosport, last Friday.

Dashcam footage of the vehicle mounting the pavement near Peel Common Junior School (credit: Terry Williams)

Footage of the incident was posted on Facebook and had been viewed more than 138,000 times.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary has today revealed the force has identified the man and ‘dealt with him’ for driving without due care and attention.

The official added the man was not charged with any specific offence but was warned by officers about his driving.

Terry Williams, who recorded the footage of the incident, has since welcomed the actions by police.

The 56-year-old, who was picking his nine-year-old grandson up from school at the time, said: ‘It does send a strong message and I welcome it.’

At the time, he was astonished by the drivers’ action, which he claimed were ‘crazy and could have killed someone’.

