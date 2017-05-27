Fire brigade reunite a mother and baby

A MOTHER and baby in Gosport were reunited after an unfortunate incident at their front door.

Emergency services were called out to St Nicholas Avenue, after a two-year old accidentally locked her mother out of the house at 9.25pm last night.

Emergency services entered the property through a first floor bedroom window.

A spokesperson for Gosport Fire Service said: ‘While we were there, we also replaced the smoke detector in the building, to make it safer for the two of them.

‘Mother and child were very quickly reunited with one another.’