Fury as Liberal Democrat leaflet being distributed despite national suspension after Manchester terror attack

A MAN has labelled the Liberal Democrats ‘totally unacceptable’ after an election leaflet was placed through his door this morning despite a suspension on national campaigning for the general election in light of the attack on Manchester Arena.

Peter Hobbins, who lives in Gosport, says he was ‘gobsmacked’ after a campaign leaflet from the Liberal Democrats’ Gosport candidate Bruce Tennent was placed through his door.

A leaflet for Lib Dem candidate Bruce Tennent in Gosport has led to fury from a resident PPP-170524-134734001

In light of the horrific terrorist attack on Monday night, which claimed the lives of 22 people, the Lib Dems, Conservatives, Labour, Ukip and Green parties suspended national campaigning indefinitely.

However, the situation is ambiguous at a local level as some candidates have begun door-to-door canvassing today, such as in Ilford.

Mr Hobbins said: ‘I could not believe it when I saw it. I was really shocked.

‘I am still gobsmacked by it and find it totally unacceptable. It’s left me lost for words.

‘To shove this through my door at this time is an affront on our democracy.

‘How could the Lib Dems be so incredibly insensitive and ignorant?’

Mr Tennent said that Gosport Liberal Democrats were not due to be canvassing today and that their campaign leaflets – which are being distributed by the Royal Mail – should have all have been delivered by last Friday.

He said: ‘I’m not aware of any distribution of leaflets of Liberal Democrats campaigning in Gosport today.

‘All our literature should have been distributed by Royal Mail by last Friday.

‘We were told yesterday not to canvas today and we do not know when we will be resuming campaigning at this stage.

‘It must have been a mistake by Royal Mail.’

The News has approached the Royal Mail for comment.