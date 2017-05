THE recent Girlguiding May Fair managed to raise more than £1,600, according to the district secretary.

The event took place at St Mary’s Parish Centre in Alverstoke, helping to fund Guiding units in the region.

District commissioner Sheena Dawson said: ‘It is always a great occasion, with stalls, books, games, raffles and refreshments on offer.

‘It was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves and maintaining this important Guiding tradition.’