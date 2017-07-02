Gosport Borough Football Club faces fifth winding-up order

GOSPORT Borough Football Club is to face its fifth winding-up order in court.

But Gosport Borough chairman Tony Stares insists there is no danger the club will fold as they face more financial problems.

Tony Stares

On Monday Borough face their fifth winding up order in twelve months issued by HMRC for non-payment of taxes.

Mr Stares believes that the club directors have already paid the outstanding debt which will allow the club to continue.

Though he took over as chairman from Mark Hook last month, Mr Stares only accepted the post in an advisory role.

The board of directors remains the same, with Mr Hook remaining on the board.

‘As far as I know the necessary money has already been wired over,’ said Mr Stares.

He added: ‘It is an awkward position for me because HMRC contacted me this week but I am not financially involved.

‘I have been brought in to advise the directors and try to untangle the situation they have got themselves into.

‘One of the things I have done is slash the playing budget by about 90 per cent.

‘The budget was agreed five weeks ago and as far as I know they are working to it.

‘It is now based on guaranteed income of gate money and finance coming in from the bar and catering.

‘Any sponsorship that we can get will be a bonus though it isn’t easy attracting sponsorship after what has happened recently.’

For much of last season previous chairman Mr Hook talked about the possibility of new owners at the club.

He suggested a take-over that could bring in new investment and solve the clubs financial problems could happen at any time.

In the end that failed to materialise and in reality nothing has changed at the top.

‘Even though Mark Hook resigned as chairman he is still a director of the club,’ said Mr Stares.

‘The current directors have put money in to prop up the club.

‘In an ideal world they would want to get some of the money back.

‘I am there to monitor the financial situation and am privy to the accounts so will know if more is going out than coming in.’

Borough start the new campaign in the Southern League Premier Division after being relegated from National League South at the end of last season.