GOSPORT Ferry is offering people the chance to go and visit some luxurious cruise liners.

On Sunday, July 16 and Sunday, August 20, residents can take a ferry over to Southampton, where they will be able to see famous cruise ships such as the Arcadia, Britannia and the Queen Elizabeth.

The visit will also culminate with a grand tour of Portsmouth Harbour.

Spaces on board this trip are limited; to book tickets, people can go to gosportferry.co.uk.