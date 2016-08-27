Gosport man left with multiple bleeds on the brain after malicious attack

A FAMILY have been left devastated after a father who was maliciously attacked is suffering from short-term memory loss.

David Featherstone was knocked unconscious between Burnhams Walk and Farners Walk in Gosport, just hours after he had spent an enjoyable night in the nearby Fox Tavern.

He was left with multiple brain bleeds, a fractured skull and a blood clot.

David was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital before being transferred to Southampton, where he was kept in for four days.

At one stage his wife, Gemma, was told that her husband had just a 24 per cent chance of surviving.

David, a dad-of-two, is now being looked after by Gemma, who has been forced to delay starting a new job.

Gemma, 35, said: ‘Our family has been really affected by what has happened and we’re not even sure that David will ever make a full recovery.

‘It’s not been a normal summer holiday for our children.

‘Their behaviour has changed and we had to cancel a holiday we desperately needed that they were looking forward to.

‘When you hear that your husband only has a 24 per cent chance of living, it’s the worst feeling in the world. I was terrified and went into autopilot.’

Although David’s condition has improved since the attack, which happened in the early hours of July 23, he still is not his usual upbeat self and suffers some short-term memory loss.

Gemma said: ‘Sometimes David goes into a daze like he’s not even there.

‘We watched a documentary on single punches that have killed people. It was scary as it could quite easily have been him.’

Police have not charged the attackers because they have claimed self-defence and are unable to take the case any further due to David’s condition.

Mrs Featherstone added: ‘Everyone said they had a brilliant night in the pub and there was no trouble.

‘David is the last person who would get into a fight.

‘He’s the type of person on our estate who will help the children out if they’re in trouble or give an old woman a hand.

‘The community have been brilliant helping us out and we’re really grateful.’