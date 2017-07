Have your say

MAYOR of Gosport Cllr Linda Batty has confirmed that she will be attending the Lee-on-the-Solent Horticultural Society’s Autumn Show.

The event will be taking place at Lee-on-the-Solent Community Centre in Twyford Drive on September 9.

Chairman Ray Harding said: ‘We invite the mayor to every Autumn Show and look forward to having her.’