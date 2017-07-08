Gosport MP praises government’s transport investment plan

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed a multi-billion pound investment scheme to fight congestion on UK roads.

The £61bn fund is going to be used to upgrade road and rail networks before the end of 2021.

A large portion of the fund will be set aside for major improvements, such as bypasses.

Ms Dinenage said she would campaign for Gosport to get a fair share of the fund.

She said: ‘The state of our roads is consistently raised with me by local residents, so I welcome the government’s latest step to invest in the future of the road network.

‘I’ll be making the case to the Transport Secretary to make sure that we get our fair share of the funding locally, especially for access roads to Gosport.

‘This announcement shows that we are delivering on our commitment to invest in infrastructure to attract businesses and fix pinch points – opening up opportunities for new housing and local growth.’