Gosport school celebrates the ocean with themed week

(L-r) Joanna Edgecumbe (9), Jodie Carter (10), Tilly Stone (10) and Dimo Rosenov (9) making ocean animal biscuits. Picture: Sarah Standing (170723-2864)

STUDENTS spent the week learning about the ocean by making sealife creatures, baking cookies and marking them on maps.

Newtown C of E Primary School, in Gosport, held the themed week to coincide with World Ocean Day.

Each year group was given a different ocean to learn about and used their regular subjects to make different projects.

Teacher Stephanie Stroud helped organise it with headteacher Emma Lee.

Stephanie said: ‘We like to have a focus on a particular theme and we thought the ocean was a good option.

‘It works with our location and the students had a lot of fun learning about it.

‘We made sure the theme fitted with our curriculum so the pupils created jellyfish using paper in art, baked cookies in their food technology classes, learned about the different animals in science and the Year R group did an assault course over “shark-infested waters” as part of PE.’

Yesterday the school, on Queens Road, held an assembly to celebrate what they have done during the week.

