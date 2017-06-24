HMS Sultan cake sale is a real treat

A CAKE sale at HMS Sultan in Gosport proved it had all the ingredients of a successful fundraising event.

Interserve staff in the Unit Personnel Office baked up a storm for The Anthony Nolan Trust – a charity established in 1974 that matches people with blood cancer to suitable donors.

The UPO itself provides support and advice to all service personnel on the site – including pay, travel and expenses.

With tables full of sweet delights, the event raised a total of £717.90 for The Anthony Nolan Trust.

UPO pay supervisor Lisa Burgess, who organised the cake sale, said: ‘A lot of work has gone into organising the cake sale and everyone from across the office has got involved and it’s really brought us all together.

‘Leukaemia affects not just those suffering with the condition but their family, friends and colleagues too, so the charity is quite close to a lot of people’s hearts.

‘We’ve been just overwhelmed by the support that’s been shown.’