A PARENT will be raising funds for her charity at an upcoming school summer fair.

Lisa Seebe hopes that the funds raised by the fair at Gomer Infant School will help boost the non-profit organisation, Gifts For Charity.

She said: ‘Many charities rely entirely on donations, and are in constant need for more.

‘I have always wanted to be able to help out.’

To donate to Lisa’s cause, people can visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gifts-for-charity.