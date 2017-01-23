Praise for residents who put trees out for recycling

A RECORD-BREAKING year for recycling Christmas trees should inspire residents to continue going green.

That is the view of Gosport Borough Council’s deputy leader Graham Burgess who said he was delighted that so many households put their trees out to be chipped earlier this month.

Gosport is one of the only local authorities in the area to collect Christmas trees for free to be sent for recycling and this year a record 1,040 were put out.

The trees will all be recycled at Hampshire County Council’s green waste facility and processed into Pro-Grow compost for sale to gardeners.

Cllr Burgess, who is chairman of the council’s Community Board, said: ‘We’d like to congratulate residents on this achievement.

‘It’s tremendous that so many trees will be recycled and that we can do something to reduce our impact on the environment.

‘I believe we are one of the only councils in the area to recycle the trees for free.

‘Generally we do well in Gosport with our recycling rates but we can always do better.

‘This should really be inspiration for our residents to be even greener this year.

‘I know that it can sometimes be confusing about what can and can’t be recycle but it’s worth taking the time to find out and making sure our rates are even higher for 2017.’

To find out what can and can’t be recycled go to gosport.gov.uk.