‘Reducing extremism in schools is a priority’

REDUCING the threat of extremism festering in schools remains high on the list of government priorities, Gosport’s MP has stressed.

Caroline Dinenage, early years minister, said Whitehall was doing it all could to stop the spread of radicalisation.

Her comments come after figures revealed that up 6,000 children across the UK were being taught in schools operating illegally, prompting fresh extremism fears.

Responding to comments by SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, Ms Dinenage said: ‘The government continues to work with the education sector, community organisations and operational partners to safeguard our young people from extremism and radicalisation.

‘The Department for Education has issued practical guidance for schools and childcare providers to help them understand how to implement the prevent duty, which requires them to have due regard to the need to prevent people from being drawn into terrorism.’

In the past year inspectors have identified 241 suspected illegal schools in England.

Ms Dinenage added the government had worked with education watchdog Ofsted to ‘strengthen’ inspections, with monitors now required to assess how well schools protect pupils from risks of radicalisation.