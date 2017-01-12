Security and safety advice for Gosport cyclists

CYCLISTS can get safety and security advice at an upcoming event.

Gosport Community Safety Partnership representatives will be outside Gosport Leisure Centre on Saturday, January 21 offering free cycle coding and safety information.

Residents will also have the opportunity to purchase a discounted secure D-lock for £10.

Free hi-vis safety packs will be given out for every child’s bicycle that is coded

For every adults bicycle that is coded, it will be giving away a free hi-vis rucksack cover.

For more information, visit safergosport.co.uk