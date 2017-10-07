Showcase of services and activities at HMS Sultan wellbeing fair

ROWING, archery and spinning were just some of the activities personnel at HMS Sultan got to explore at a wellbeing fair.

The HMS Sultan NAVYfit, Clubs and Wellbeing event was set up to show the different extra-curricular activities and support services on offer to them.

There were a number of stalls representing clubs and charities at the fair. Healthy lifestyles were also being promoted, with the trainees even able to enjoy some freshly-cooked food.

Lieutenant Stu Moss, who was at the event to promote the Sub7 Indoor Rowing Club, said: ‘I think it’s good to hold these events as there are so many sports within the navy. There’s a lot of focus on getting work done, but if you can also interest people in participating in sport and the physical side of things, they tend to be happier.’