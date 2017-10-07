Showcase of services and activities at HMS Sultan wellbeing fair

ROWING, archery and spinning were just some of the activities personnel at HMS Sultan got to explore at a wellbeing fair.
The HMS Sultan NAVYfit, Clubs and Wellbeing event was set up to show the different extra-curricular activities and support services on offer to them.
There were a number of stalls representing clubs and charities at the fair. Healthy lifestyles were also being promoted, with the trainees even able to enjoy some freshly-cooked food.
Lieutenant Stu Moss, who was at the event to promote the Sub7 Indoor Rowing Club, said: ‘I think it’s good to hold these events as there are so many sports within the navy. There’s a lot of focus on getting work done, but if you can also interest people in participating in sport and the physical side of things, they tend to be happier.’
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.