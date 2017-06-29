Sounding the sirens at upcoming open day

THE GOSPORT and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) will be holding its 10th annual open day for emergency services next month.

Representatives from police, fire and ambulance services across the region will be gathering at the Lifeboat Station in Stokes Bay, Gosport, on Sunday, July 16. The free open day — which will be running from 11am-4pm — will see the emergency services showing off their emergency response vehicles, as well as displays by other voluntary and civilian public services.

People have the opportunity to explore the interior of these emergency vehicles. Last year’s event saw dozens of people turn out to see the voluntary organisation’s two new lifeboats – Joan Dora Fuller and Ian Fuller.

GAFIRS relies on donations from the public.