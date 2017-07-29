Summer scheme for youngsters

Have your say

SECONDARY school students will be able to take part in free outdoor activities over the summer holidays.

Gosport Borough’s Summer Passport scheme allows teenagers to take part in quad biking, cooking, driving lessons and zorbing, among other activities.

Young people must have been born between September 1 2000 and August 31 2005 to take part.

Once registered, they get an ID card which entitles them to free First bus travel to the events.

For more information on the events go to safergosport.co.uk.