Veterans urged to join parade to mark 35th anniversary of Falklands War

A PARADE is being organised to honour all those who fought in the Falklands War.

Gosport will host a national commemoration service and parade on Sunday, May 21, to mark the 35th anniversary of the conflict.

The tribute will be taking place from 11am, with the focal point of the commemoration being the Falkland Gardens.

As part of the service a roll of honour will be read by pupils from St Vincent College, with flowers being laid by families and friends.

After the service the parade will march through the High Street, where, outside the town hall, the mayor and VIPs will take the salute.

Veterans and other guests will continue to Walpole Park for a reception.

Transport routes into the town will be temporarily disrupted while the service takes place, Gosport Borough Council warned.

The last Gosport Ferry service for those attending the event will leave at 10.15am from Portsmouth and arrive at 10.25am.

Ferry services will then be suspended until about 12.15pm to allow the commemoration to be held.

Buses and taxis will terminate away from the ferry area as both sites will be closed from 10am until completion of the march past.

Roads around the ceremony and march past will also be closed from 10am.

British troops began landing on the islands on 21 May 1982. Gosport held its first national service of remembrance in 1997, and has hosted one every five years since.