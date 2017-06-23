Volunteers hope to renovate Ellmore Lake

A CONSERVATION group is looking to revamp a viewing platform in Lee-on-Solent.

The Conservation Volunteers say that the viewing platform at Ellmore Lake is ageing, and that it needs to be replaced for visitors to continue using it.

Their plan is to remove the existing platform, replacing it with a new, sturdier structure; the group say that this will also allow access for those with limited mobility.

Katy Roberts, TCV project officer, said: ‘Ellmore Lake is a favourite with locals and visitors to Lee-on-Solent, and much-enjoyed by local families who visit to feed the ducks and enjoy this tranquil and beautiful pond.

‘The viewing platform is reaching the end of its life, and replacing it is essential so that people can continue to access the pond safely.’

The Conservation Volunteers are currently bidding for a cash boost through the Tesco Bags of Help initiative – which will help them to pay for the renovation work.

Voting is open in stores from Gosport and Lee-on-Solent through July and August.