WATCH: Hundreds turn out for Bridgemary Carnival procession in Gosport

The cheer was undeniable as families, pupils, teachers, members of community groups and more, gathered for the 11th annual Bridgemary Carnival in Gosport.

The theme of this year’s parade around the block at Bridgemary School, where the all-day carnival took place, was fairytales and nursery rhymes.

Big Noise Community Samba Band led the procession

The procession kick-started the event and saw hundreds of participants gather in the streets to flaunt their costumes, joined by three bands, local emergency services and entertainment groups.

The event has been set up by the Bridgemary Carnival Association for the past 11 years, and organiser Lesley Ward was ‘ecstatic’ with this year’s turn-out.

She said: ‘So many people took part – Bridgemary and Woodcot schools, church groups, dancers, scouts, community associations, and all come together to support the theme chosen by the carnival’s committee.

‘We provide workshops and funds to help groups get their costumes together, the whole thing has been 10 months in the planning, a lot of work goes into pulling everything together – but it’s so worth it.

‘The carnival brings lots of different people together. Bridgemary is sort of stuck between Gosport and Fareham and there’s not a great deal in the area, but what it does have is a brilliant community which we want everyone to be part of, and that’s why we put on the event every year.

‘Our aim is to get every school in the area involved in the procession.’

After the parade, which was led by the Big Noise Community Samba Band, participants and other visitors were able to enjoy stalls, activities and entertainment at the school.

Stacey Ware took part in the procession with her four-year-old daughter Kelsey.

She said: ‘Kelsey represented Dorothy Temple School of Dance in Gosport.

‘She dressed up as a star from the nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, and she was really excited to take part.

‘It’s been amazing to see so many people come together to celebrate the community.’