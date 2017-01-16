Cancer patient inspired to raise £3,000 for QA Hospital

WHEN Julie Ankers received cancer treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth she knew she wanted to give something back.

So she decided to fundraise for it. And now, two years later, she has raised £3,000.

Julie, from Bedhampton, was inspired to help by the quality care from the staff in Cosham while being treated for ovarian cancer.

The money was generated from two events, and went towards the purchase of a blood-counting machine.

Julie, 58, said: ‘I wanted to do this because I know how hard the staff work and they need all the help they can get.

‘There’s never enough money to buy the equipment required and I just thought it would be a positive thing to try and help.

‘With the support of my loved ones I put on a fair at Drayton’s Church of the Resurrection, and a quiz night at Southwick Golf Club.

‘I was thrilled with the amount of money raised, but what struck me was the generosity of local people.

‘Businesses donated amazing prizes for the raffle.

‘We set up ovarian cancer awareness tables at both events, with leaflets provided by Ovarian Cancer Action.

‘I want to encourage women to look out for the signs of the cancer and go to their GP if they think something is wrong.’

Julie was diagnosed three years ago and still receives treatment now.

She used to be a South Downs College lecturer and is hoping to start fundraising again in the spring.

She added: ‘I want to thank the oncology day unit and my husband Paul, daughter Charlotte, and son Matthew for their support.’

Cheng Chit Yeoh, consultant for surgery and cancer at QA said: ‘Our patients have such grace and generosity that even in the darkest moments they think of bettering other people.

‘I find this truly humbling.’

If you want to fundraise for Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, please call (023) 9228 6000 Ext: 5927.